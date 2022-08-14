Climate change’s gender problem: women face their own storms

Global warming’s contribution to inequality and violence against women is becoming a worldwide concern that requires gender-responsive solutions

On August 9 1956 thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria protesting the extension of pass laws to women, a system meant to subjugate women even further. Because of this march, SA commemorates August 9 as National Women’s Day, paying tribute to the women’s struggle...