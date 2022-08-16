CAIPHUS KGOSANA | It’s raining investors for Telkom, and I say why not

Telkom is being wooed by MTN and Rain, but the government will have a big say in how this ends

Rain — the high-speed network operator — entered the race for Telkom in a mischievous way last week. It issued a statement announcing its desire to merge with its competitor to create a 5G powerhouse that would become a strong third player able to take on the Vodacom-MTN duopoly...