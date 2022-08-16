CAIPHUS KGOSANA | It’s raining investors for Telkom, and I say why not

Rain — the high-speed network operator — entered the race for Telkom in a mischievous way last week. It issued a statement announcing its desire to merge with its competitor to create a 5G powerhouse that would become a strong third player able to take on the Vodacom-MTN duopoly.

Only one problem here: MTN has already publicly announced its intention to acquire Telkom in its entirety — either through a straight cash sale or a combination of cash and shares.

Rain’s premature announcement irked not just the regulator of takeovers, which ordered it to withdraw the statement, but Telkom itself did not take kindly to being ambushed in this manner.

It issued a Sens (Stock Exchange News Service) announcement on Friday saying no offer or proposal had been received from Rain. Should this happen, Telkom added, the board would consider it in accordance with its legal obligations.

Having successfully thrown a spanner in the works, Rain on Tuesday morning withdrew the statement. But it has achieved its objectives.

Look at the clever play on words in their troublesome announcement — “a strong third player” competing against “a telecommunications duopoly”. That was directed not just at the Telkom board but to competition authorities as well; a subtle but powerful message that says the merged entity we are proposing would be more competitive than the duopoly that would result from MTN swallowing up Telkom.

In a way Rain is correct. The third network operator, Cell C, is minuscule compared with the two giants. It’s beset by financial woes requiring restructuring and recapitalisation. Telkom is also a smaller player with a R24bn market capitalisation but has managed to punch above its weight thanks to visionary leadership. It’s a nimble company from the flat-footed monopoly that battled to modernise after liberalisation of the telecom sector.

As Peter Takaendesa, head of equity at Mergence Investment Managers, told Business Times, everyone is realising the value hidden in Telkom as a group. Like Rain, it successfully bid for radio frequency spectrum and has huge network infrastructure which — combined with Rain’s large 5G network in SA — could give both Vodacom and MTN a serious run for their money.