Opinion & Analysis

PODCAST: Helen Zille on the ANC polling below 40%

16 August 2022 - 20:11
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

Sunday’s cracking headline in Rapport, “ANC falls below 40%” is the result of the ANC’s own polling, chair of the DA federal executive and former party leader Helen Zille reminds Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge...

