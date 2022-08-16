PODCAST: Helen Zille on the ANC polling below 40%
16 August 2022 - 20:11
Sunday’s cracking headline in Rapport, “ANC falls below 40%” is the result of the ANC’s own polling, chair of the DA federal executive and former party leader Helen Zille reminds Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge...
PODCAST: Helen Zille on the ANC polling below 40%
Sunday’s cracking headline in Rapport, “ANC falls below 40%” is the result of the ANC’s own polling, chair of the DA federal executive and former party leader Helen Zille reminds Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos