MAKHUDU SEFARA | DA’s modus operandi is to beat ANC while creeping in the shadows
If the opposition party isn’t behaving like it’s ready to govern, what happens after it topples the ANC?
18 August 2022 - 21:15
The DA this week announced a mini reshuffle of what is colloquially referred to as its “shadow cabinet”. If we strip the announcement to its basics, the key thing is that Natasha Mazzone has not impressed as the party’s chief whip, as reported by the Sunday Times early this year. Instead of just firing her, party leader ol’ John Steenhuisen has done what ANC leaders do: reshuffle a cabinet. Create a veneer of change. ..
