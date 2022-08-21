EDITORIAL | ‘Justice for Babita’ should be justice for all whistle-blowers
SA has a sad legacy of not giving whistle-blowers enough support, and very few are willing to come forward as a result
21 August 2022 - 19:32
Tuesday, August 23, will be a year since Babita Deokaran, the chief director of financial accounting in the Gauteng health department, was shot dead in the driveway of her Johannesburg home after dropping her daughter off at school. At the time, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed she was a witness in a R300m protective personal equipment (PPE) tender fraud investigation in the Gauteng health department...
