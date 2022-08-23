×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Get it together or liberation from ANC remains a tantalising dream

If the next election for the first time in decades offers the prospect of real change, some hard thinking is needed by the fragmented opposition forces

23 August 2022 - 21:24 By Tony Leon

Might the ancient Greek myth of Tantalus offer a modern warning to the warring tribes in the ranks of SA's opposition parties? ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | SA’s US policy is foreign to say the least Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | It’s make or break away as ‘ANC loyalists’ get a backbone Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | We need new leadership, new ideas and new solutions Opinion & Analysis
  4. ANALYSIS | So far, not so bad: as EFF celebrates its 9th birthday, what’s next? Politics
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | We’ve run out of good reasons to keep ANC in power. The rest ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. JUSTICE MALALA | KZN leaders need to be reminded they are servants, not royalty Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Steenhuisen’s roadkill ‘lapse’ on air is a window into his views on ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CHRIS BARRON | Giel van Deventer was an SA endurance icon Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Is SA a failed state? It depends on how you look at it Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | Get it together or liberation from ANC remains a tantalising dream Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Hats off to Joburg mayor for taking charge, but how did it come to ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne