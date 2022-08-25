TOM EATON | SA’s mafia-style tenderpreneurship is so ingrained, it’s part of our culture
Voting the ANC out of power will, unfortunately, not make all our problems go away
25 August 2022 - 21:46
At first glance, a road in Durban doesn’t seem to have a lot to do with a bridge in Italy, but there are parallels that we’d do well to heed as we begin to contemplate the end of ANC misrule and the beginning of some sort of reconstruction...
TOM EATON | SA’s mafia-style tenderpreneurship is so ingrained, it’s part of our culture
Voting the ANC out of power will, unfortunately, not make all our problems go away
At first glance, a road in Durban doesn’t seem to have a lot to do with a bridge in Italy, but there are parallels that we’d do well to heed as we begin to contemplate the end of ANC misrule and the beginning of some sort of reconstruction...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos