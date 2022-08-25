×

Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | SA’s mafia-style tenderpreneurship is so ingrained, it’s part of our culture

Voting the ANC out of power will, unfortunately, not make all our problems go away

25 August 2022 - 21:46
Tom Eaton Columnist

At first glance, a road in Durban doesn’t seem to have a lot to do with a bridge in Italy, but there are parallels that we’d do well to heed as we begin to contemplate the end of ANC misrule and the beginning of some sort of reconstruction...

