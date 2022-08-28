×

Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Name and shame sex pest educators as sextortion spreads to schools

A recent report highlighted 3,667 incidents of education-related corruption between 2012 and 2021

28 August 2022 - 19:20

Acts of sextortion — a type of corruption where women are told they have to provide sexual favours to benefit financially or career-wise — have been flagged by non-profit organisation Corruption Watch, in its recently-released “Sound the Alarm” report. To say this is shocking would be an understatement...

