JUSTICE MALALA | Ramathuba and the ANC need to take a long, hard look at themselves
The ANC are one of the main reasons that Zimbabwean woman landed up in a Bela Bela hospital bed and not her own country
28 August 2022 - 19:18
Limpopo MEC for health Dr Phophi Ramathuba exemplifies everything that’s wrong with the ANC, its cadres and its voters. In her rant at a hospital patient last week she displayed the party’s extraordinary failure to self-reflect and correct its mistakes; its willingness to play to the gallery and dip its toe in the dirty pool of populism; and its total embrace of mendacity and deceit...
