Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best

The stories of Alexandra Morozova, Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu, Claude Moshiywa and Jenna Challenor are what the competition is about

29 August 2022 - 20:29

The display of human endurance during the Comrades Marathon at the weekend is the stuff of legend. It was an exhibition of determination in its purest form. Sadly, but also joyously in a way, many runners overcame severe hardship to make it to the finish line. Each story is different; some are silent testimony to the everyday struggles of South Africans; some are related to wars; others are more personal victories...

