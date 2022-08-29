EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best
The stories of Alexandra Morozova, Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu, Claude Moshiywa and Jenna Challenor are what the competition is about
29 August 2022 - 20:29
The display of human endurance during the Comrades Marathon at the weekend is the stuff of legend. It was an exhibition of determination in its purest form. Sadly, but also joyously in a way, many runners overcame severe hardship to make it to the finish line. Each story is different; some are silent testimony to the everyday struggles of South Africans; some are related to wars; others are more personal victories...
EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best
The stories of Alexandra Morozova, Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu, Claude Moshiywa and Jenna Challenor are what the competition is about
The display of human endurance during the Comrades Marathon at the weekend is the stuff of legend. It was an exhibition of determination in its purest form. Sadly, but also joyously in a way, many runners overcame severe hardship to make it to the finish line. Each story is different; some are silent testimony to the everyday struggles of South Africans; some are related to wars; others are more personal victories...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos