EDITORIAL | Acting like apartheid cops is Dudula’s idea of patriotism

It could be argued that the brutal regime’s police did not stop the sickly from entering hospitals, even when they segregated these along racial lines

A 28-year-old woman who appeared to be too dark-skinned for Operation Dudula’s liking was humiliated and her confidence crushed as the foot soldiers decided she did not fit the bill for how South Africans deserving of health service must look...