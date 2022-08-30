EDITORIAL | Acting like apartheid cops is Dudula’s idea of patriotism
It could be argued that the brutal regime’s police did not stop the sickly from entering hospitals, even when they segregated these along racial lines
30 August 2022 - 20:53
A 28-year-old woman who appeared to be too dark-skinned for Operation Dudula’s liking was humiliated and her confidence crushed as the foot soldiers decided she did not fit the bill for how South Africans deserving of health service must look...
