×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | VBS-Zuma case sends clear message to loan defaulters

The high court has granted a default judgment against the former president for R6.5m, a reminder that all will be held accountable no matter their status

31 August 2022 - 21:07

“Pay back the money!”..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Acting like apartheid cops is Dudula’s idea of patriotism Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Name and shame sex pest educators as sextortion spreads to schools Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Take a page from their book — not our MPs’, of course Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Weeding out the good after a month of bad Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | VBS-Zuma case sends clear message to loan defaulters Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Another week in SA and another startling political revelation Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and ... Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)