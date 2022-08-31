×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Another week in SA and another startling political revelation

Who would have thought Jacob Zuma’s beloved Nkandla would be saved by the stroke of an apartheid pen

31 August 2022 - 21:01
Tom Eaton Columnist

It’s been a wild week in South African politics, but surely one plot twist nobody saw coming was that Jacob Zuma would have his house saved from repossession by FW de Klerk and the apartheid regime...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | I wouldn’t Cope as an opposition leader watching in Terror as ANC ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | SA’s mafia-style tenderpreneurship is so ingrained, it’s part of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Sometimes it’s impossible to follow the ANC’s train of thought Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Not a sausage am I going to be duped into eating plant-based meat Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Who disciplines the whip-cracker, Lesufi? And that’s just the start ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. IN PICS | Brawling Cope members trade blows at press conference Politics

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Take a page from their book — not our MPs’, of course Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | Weeding out the good after a month of bad Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | VBS-Zuma case sends clear message to loan defaulters Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Another week in SA and another startling political revelation Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and ... Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)