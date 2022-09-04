JUSTICE MALALA | Pseudo royalty must get off their high horses and get a job
It is inexplicable that political parties and unions that champion the poor sit by as billions of taxpayer’s money is allocated to so-called royalty
04 September 2022 - 18:25
What exactly do SA’s traditional leaders do that is of value and why are we still paying them? We have eight kings, one queen, plus more than five-thousand chiefs, “headmen” and other minor “royals” traipsing around the country and being paid millions in taxpayers’ money. What, pray tell, are they for? Who do they account to?..
