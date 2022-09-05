×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Thugs are fanning the flames as the country burns

After fires to hospitals, schools, government offices and even parliament, police need to start making arrests

05 September 2022 - 21:00

For some time now, SA has been dubbed the protest capital of the world. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Health department says it won’t comment on the Charlotte Maxeke police report ... South Africa
  2. Arson suspected at Legal Practice Council offices in Tshwane South Africa
  3. Bara hospital spent R3.4m on diesel for emergency generators during this year's ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Foresight and flexibility are what Southern African countries need for growth Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Thugs are fanning the flames as the country burns Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A visit to the psychic would frighten, but not surprise, the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | The Flight of the Flamingos has grounded SA economically Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Contracts — easy to get into, not so easy to escape Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate