TOM EATON | Words like ‘transparency’ and ‘accountability’ must have confused ANC’s mayors
Ramaphosa believes the ‘real’ state capture is happening at local government level, forced on unwitting councillors by criminals
08 September 2022 - 22:07
Whoever decided that the collective noun for a group of mayors is a “magnificence” clearly hasn’t visited SA recently...
TOM EATON | Words like ‘transparency’ and ‘accountability’ must have confused ANC’s mayors
Ramaphosa believes the ‘real’ state capture is happening at local government level, forced on unwitting councillors by criminals
Whoever decided that the collective noun for a group of mayors is a “magnificence” clearly hasn’t visited SA recently...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos