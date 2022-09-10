EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The IFP wants unconditional love, so it's protesting against a 'lowly newspaper man'
10 September 2022 - 11:21
What is the point of the IFP? If anyone knows, I would love you to tell me. For months, I have been ruminating over this, and delaying critical engagement with historical material on the party and talking to its leadership. Sporadic electoral successes in KwaZulu-Natal, for example, seem as much a consequence of ANC and DA missteps as anything intentional and coherent that the IFP is doing, politically. What and who are they in modern SA?..
EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The IFP wants unconditional love, so it's protesting against a 'lowly newspaper man'
What is the point of the IFP? If anyone knows, I would love you to tell me. For months, I have been ruminating over this, and delaying critical engagement with historical material on the party and talking to its leadership. Sporadic electoral successes in KwaZulu-Natal, for example, seem as much a consequence of ANC and DA missteps as anything intentional and coherent that the IFP is doing, politically. What and who are they in modern SA?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos