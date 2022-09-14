×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Beware: Dali doesn’t threaten, he makes promises

And when you’re defending Busisiwe Mkhwebane, those promises don’t come cheap

14 September 2022 - 21:24
Tom Eaton Columnist

When Dali Mpofu threatens that you will “pay one day”, you’d best take him very seriously: Mpofu has been making people pay for years, usually taxpayers paying him to lose another case...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | I don’t know much, but I know NDZ plus ANC equals more cadre ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Words like ‘transparency’ and ‘accountability’ must have confused ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | A visit to the psychic would frighten, but not surprise, the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Zuma’s cowardly stalling tactics have nothing to do with Stalingrad Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Another week in SA and another startling political revelation Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | We all know Zuma’s a bad investment, so how’s he going to pay his ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | The queen could have made amends before she passed Opinion & Analysis
  2. NADINE DREYER | Martial law: there’s nothing quite like it Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Beware: Dali doesn’t threaten, he makes promises Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Royal fascination aside, it’s time for a thrill Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Government must act a lot more decisively to stop illegal mining Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry