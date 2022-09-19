TOM EATON | Shock hazard: SA should’ve just kept Cyril out of this one
What this country needs most is for senior ANC politicians to be as far away as possible
19 September 2022 - 20:50
The trouble with having no electricity for 11 hours a day is it gives one lots of time to stew, and over the past few days many South Africans have been getting angrier and angrier with President Cyril Ramaphosa for being overseas while they sat in the dark; which is strange, since what this country needs most is for senior ANC politicians to be as far away as possible, even if means sending them to royal funerals one by one...
