Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Ill-timed repo rate hike adds to consumer pain

With load-shedding and the repo rate hike making life difficult, a win from Kolisi’s Springboks would give us a much-needed lift

22 September 2022 - 21:14

SA needs a win. No pressure, Springboks...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Ramaphosa’s meeting with US president a non-event, just like his ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Where does De Lille think electricity comes from? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Shock hazard: SA should’ve just kept Cyril out of this one Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Obey the sangoma all you like, but privatisation is not the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked