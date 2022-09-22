JONATHAN JANSEN | What a revolting idea! Expecting kids to do maths
... but the subject is much more than just figures or facts, it teaches critical thinking, problem solving, pattern spotting and other skills
22 September 2022 - 11:58
Across the country, pupils and parents are in revolt. Many want schools to drop the maths requirement in senior high school...
JONATHAN JANSEN | What a revolting idea! Expecting kids to do maths
... but the subject is much more than just figures or facts, it teaches critical thinking, problem solving, pattern spotting and other skills
Across the country, pupils and parents are in revolt. Many want schools to drop the maths requirement in senior high school...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos