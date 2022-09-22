×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | What a revolting idea! Expecting kids to do maths

... but the subject is much more than just figures or facts, it teaches critical thinking, problem solving, pattern spotting and other skills

22 September 2022 - 11:58

Across the country, pupils and parents are in revolt. Many want schools to drop the maths requirement in senior high school...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Ramaphosa’s meeting with US president a non-event, just like his ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Shock hazard: SA should’ve just kept Cyril out of this one Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Where does De Lille think electricity comes from? Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Obey the sangoma all you like, but privatisation is not the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked