Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL| Sing Mosebenzi Zwane, sing ... tell us what you know

The former minister of mineral resources has a chance to come clean on his part in state capture, but will he?

28 September 2022 - 21:11

When the trove of the so-called Gupta Leaks came out several years ago, it was revealed that Mosebenzi Zwane had opted to take a church choir, the Umsingizane Gospel Choir, on an all-expenses paid trip to India instead of emerging farmers. The farmers were meant to benefit from training in India as part of a multimillion rand Vrede dairy farm project which the province had rolled out.  A large chunk of the funds meant for this project flowed towards the coffers of the controversial Gupta family...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Don’t underestimate the power of a politician’s delusions Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | TikTok is to be commended for running down the clock on political ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Pressure to produce top matric results comes at expense of lower ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Ill-timed repo rate hike adds to consumer pain Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | It’s the small things we do that turn a bitter narrative into a ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Be alert when filling up, misfuelling can occur Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | It’s unforgivable that Mangope’s Bophuthatswana was better ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | McKenzie’s ramblings mask a menacing xenophobic agenda Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Don’t underestimate the power of a politician’s delusions Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...