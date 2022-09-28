EDITORIAL | Sing, Mosebenzi Zwane, sing ... tell us what you know
The former minister of mineral resources has a chance to come clean on his part in state capture, but will he?
28 September 2022 - 21:11
When the trove of the so-called Gupta Leaks came out several years ago, it was revealed that Mosebenzi Zwane had opted to take a church choir, the Umsingizane Gospel Choir, on an all-expenses paid trip to India instead of emerging farmers...
