JUSTICE MALALA | I fear the ANC is just going to fill its boots until the next election
The installation of the ANC’s Dada Morero as mayor of Joburg will see things get worse before they get better
02 October 2022 - 20:27
Johannesburg has always been a brutal bastard of a city. Founded in 1886, after the discovery of rich seams of gold in the area, it attracted fortune hunters, scamsters, pimps, criminals, lawmakers, journalists, adventurers, labourers, chancers, and all manner of other humanity. ..
