PALI LEHOHLA | Unemployment, poverty and inequality must be addressed for an economic policy to be successful
Until SA resolved its macro-economic framework, the macro-economic framework would continue to suffocate the micro
02 October 2022 - 20:28
Horse trading and trade-offs is common language for economists in deciding on an array of development imperatives. But when trade-offs and horse trading are driven by improper economic designs, fictional independence and an unfair arbiter, the mice will not eat cheese but only the cat or its proxy presiding over its distribution will. ..
PALI LEHOHLA | Unemployment, poverty and inequality must be addressed for an economic policy to be successful
Until SA resolved its macro-economic framework, the macro-economic framework would continue to suffocate the micro
Horse trading and trade-offs is common language for economists in deciding on an array of development imperatives. But when trade-offs and horse trading are driven by improper economic designs, fictional independence and an unfair arbiter, the mice will not eat cheese but only the cat or its proxy presiding over its distribution will. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos