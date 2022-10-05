TOM EATON | If you want to make a documentary on Zuma, show him the Manyi
Lights, camera, action ... and lots of resources are needed for an intense, chronological account of the former president’s life
05 October 2022 - 21:33
The problem with cold-calling “all media houses” with an invitation to make a documentary about Jacob Zuma, as the long-suffering Mzwanele Manyi did on Tuesday, is that you are loudly admitting that no legitimate filmmaker has shown any interest in telling Zuma’s story...
TOM EATON | If you want to make a documentary on Zuma, show him the Manyi
Lights, camera, action ... and lots of resources are needed for an intense, chronological account of the former president’s life
The problem with cold-calling “all media houses” with an invitation to make a documentary about Jacob Zuma, as the long-suffering Mzwanele Manyi did on Tuesday, is that you are loudly admitting that no legitimate filmmaker has shown any interest in telling Zuma’s story...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos