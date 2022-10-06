Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL| SA’s high murder rate is not only a problem for tourists

The approach to dealing with crime must be holistic. Citizens and tourists should receive equal protection

06 October 2022 - 20:59

The news of the murder of a German tourist near the Kruger National Park, an internationally recognised tourist destination synonymous with wildlife and adventure, has understandably raised concerns about the safety of tourists. With the tourism sector forming 3.7% of the national economy, questions have been asked about how to better secure tourist areas from crime...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Incoming premier Lesufi will inherit a long list of problems Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Blackouts may debilitate the economy but the impact on health ... News
  3. EDITORIAL | Time to put the brakes on crashes, Mr Fixit News
  4. EDITORIAL | SA must invest in local artists for their talent to shine on the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Scopa must keep the pressure on over National Skills Fund probe Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Sing, Mosebenzi Zwane, sing ... tell us what you know Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The ANC delivers a worse life for all Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Joburg was made a political ‘offer it couldn’t refuse’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Why is academic xenophobia a threat to the future of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Mbalula keeps achieving new levels of incompetence ... let’s see ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | If you want to make a documentary on Zuma, show him the Manyi Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city