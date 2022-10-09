JUSTICE MALALA | Our immunity to the evil and decay around us is disheartening
Things that should never be normalised, in this or any other society, have become normalised
09 October 2022 - 18:01
In 1999 three academics working for the Medical Research Council released a study on abuse of women in parts of SA. It was titled: “I Do Not Believe in Democracy in the Home: Men’s Relationships with and Abuse of Women.”..
JUSTICE MALALA | Our immunity to the evil and decay around us is disheartening
Things that should never be normalised, in this or any other society, have become normalised
In 1999 three academics working for the Medical Research Council released a study on abuse of women in parts of SA. It was titled: “I Do Not Believe in Democracy in the Home: Men’s Relationships with and Abuse of Women.”..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos