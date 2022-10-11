Opinion & Analysis

Decolonising education in SA — a reflection on a learning-teaching approach

A defamiliarisation approach allows students to become their own narrators and also understand what their peers are going through

11 October 2022 - 21:18 By Zayd Waghid

It has been seven years since students in South Africa began protesting (https://www.sahistory.org.za/article/student-protests-democratic-south-africa) in a bid to “Africanise” the country’s university curricula. They viewed what they were learning as too neoliberal (https://oxfordre.com/education/view/10.1093/acrefore/9780190264093.001.0001/acrefore-9780190264093-e-404) — characterised by Western values pushing the marketisation of education. They wanted universities to become more relevant to students in an African country and more connected to their own lives...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Is SA’s constitution a doorway or barrier to freedom? Politics
  2. Kwasi Wiredu: pioneer who blazed a trail for African philosophy Opinion & Analysis
  3. Conrad Botes' 'disturbing' new works pick apart privilege, race and class Lifestyle

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Have a heart: relieve De Ruyter of his burden so he and SA can ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Downer and Maughan being in the dock has fulfilled Zuma’s wildest ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Our immunity to the evil and decay around us is disheartening Opinion & Analysis
  4. RONALD LAMOLA | The times they are a-changing Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Wyze up on crash data technology Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations