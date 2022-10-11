Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Justice delayed is justice denied, none more so than with the Cosas 4

After 40 years the families should be applauded for not letting this go, hopefully they will live to see justice

11 October 2022 - 21:19

Forty years ago, the apartheid police’s security branch lured four young men — one of them still in school — into an abandoned Krugersdorp mine pump house and rigged it with explosives. For wanting to join the ANC in exile, the four youths were locked in and blown up. Their biggest sin was supporting the Congress of SA Students (Cosas), an anti-apartheid and educational organisation formed in 1979. Years later, Vlakplaas captain Jan Carel Coetzee admitted to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission there was never even an attempt to investigate the backgrounds of the Cosas 4 before their fate was decided. As a result, three young lives were cut short while the fourth was severely injured, scarred for life. ..

