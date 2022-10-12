Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Middle ground must be found with striking state and SOE employees

Looking after government employees and pensioners must be give and take

12 October 2022 - 20:57

If the recent complaints and cries of government workers and those employed in state-owned entities are true, then truly gone are the glory days when landing a government job was the epitome of success or great financial breakthrough, ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Justice delayed is justice denied, none more so than with the Cosas ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The shamelessness of not paying a cent for water and electricity Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Russia must be swayed from instigating Armageddon Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL| SA’s high murder rate is not only a problem for tourists Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Incoming premier Lesufi will inherit a long list of problems Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | Blackouts may debilitate the economy but the impact on health ... News

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT: How did we stray from the simple principle of right and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | At the moment the battle for supremacy in KZN is a three-ring circus Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA on track for life support if workers continue to rail ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Stop the excuses, Africa - tackle the elephant and become a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Downer and Maughan being in the dock has fulfilled Zuma’s wildest ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations