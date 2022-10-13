Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Does Ramaphosa care that SOEs are on their knees?

In the period leading to the medium-term budget policy statement, we need political will to sort out a litany of poor governance in state firms

13 October 2022 - 22:04
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

There is a story they tell in most small towns: government systems relied on for service delivery are deliberately wrecked to create demand for emergency services, which then enrich a few connected businesses...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Former DA leaders lambaste ‘weak’ and visionless Steenhuisen Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ANC’s existential crisis: state capture arrests are too little ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Can the ANC rid itself of the glass ceiling for women? Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Objections to Calland are speculation — it’s his output that ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | This is how you press a prince’s buttons: simple words Opinion & Analysis
  6. MAKHUDU SEFARA | If Brian Molefe’s arrest makes Ramaphosa our hero, we’re a ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT: How did we stray from the simple principle of right and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | At the moment the battle for supremacy in KZN is a three-ring circus Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA on track for life support if workers continue to rail ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Stop the excuses, Africa - tackle the elephant and become a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Downer and Maughan being in the dock has fulfilled Zuma’s wildest ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations