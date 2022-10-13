PATRICK BULGER | Happy couplet: Zuma, from Stalingrad to poetic justice
That it is a white Afrikaner with dubious credentials who is paying for Zuma’s next instalment of his Stalingrad strategy is of no concern
13 October 2022 - 20:51
It’s a story so quintessentially “big-safari Africa’’ in nature and plot that Wilbur Smith might have produced it. It’s that bad. It’s made all the more authentic in that its dramatic personae neatly adhere to the stereotypes its plot so clearly demands...
PATRICK BULGER | Happy couplet: Zuma, from Stalingrad to poetic justice
That it is a white Afrikaner with dubious credentials who is paying for Zuma’s next instalment of his Stalingrad strategy is of no concern
It’s a story so quintessentially “big-safari Africa’’ in nature and plot that Wilbur Smith might have produced it. It’s that bad. It’s made all the more authentic in that its dramatic personae neatly adhere to the stereotypes its plot so clearly demands...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos