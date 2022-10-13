Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Putin’s actions are a Meta-phor for a desperate situation

Jailtime for using Facebook seems a whole lot better than being frogmarched to the Ukraine front lines

13 October 2022 - 20:52
Tom Eaton Columnist

In yet another reminder of why satire is dead, Russia has officially added Meta (formerly Facebook) to its list of “extremist and terrorist” groups. Yes, gentle reader, a country firing hundreds of missiles at towns and cities in a neighbouring country has just accused a tech company of being a terrorist...

