Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | You might not like it, Satawu, but the Transnet strike is over

‘Anti-worker’ or not, the union is betraying members by pushing for more than 6% and playing to calls for privatisation

18 October 2022 - 21:14
Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis

So the strike at Transnet is effectively over...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA on track for life support if workers continue to rail ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Is SA a failed state? It depends on how you look at it Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Negativity aside, there is light at the end of the tunnel Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Dear white South Africans (and Herman Mashaba) Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s actions are not those of an innocent man Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | AAAM ... who’s the BOS? Religion is alive and well in SA politics Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | We owe Thami Mtshali curiosity to do as he did and uplift ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Government must salvage some dignity and pay reward Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT