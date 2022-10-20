MAKHUDU SEFARA | Rudderless South Africa manufacturing fake monsters like Jeff Dahmer
If work truly be the essence of man as claimed by Hegel, we are at sea about our true self because our leaders are sleeping on the job
20 October 2022 - 21:39
Many of us yearn and sometimes plead for work — that antidote to an ignominious life of want. Yet we find work, according to economic theorist Adam Smith, essentially an “unpleasant activity”...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Rudderless South Africa manufacturing fake monsters like Jeff Dahmer
If work truly be the essence of man as claimed by Hegel, we are at sea about our true self because our leaders are sleeping on the job
Many of us yearn and sometimes plead for work — that antidote to an ignominious life of want. Yet we find work, according to economic theorist Adam Smith, essentially an “unpleasant activity”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos