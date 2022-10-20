TOM EATON | Despite Truss’s short, swift debacle, the UK is nowhere near as politically bankrupt as SA
Johnson returning to replace Truss as UK prime minister is not unlike a scene from Texas Chainsaw Massacre
20 October 2022 - 20:16
I don’t blame South Africans for staring in wonder and delight at the spectacle of Liz Truss resigning after 44 days in office: it’s so rare for us to see accountability, we’ll take it in any form we can, even if it’s just a B-grade nobody being thrown under that bus Boris Johnson used to lie about, the NHS and Brexit...
