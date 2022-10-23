EDITORIAL | From this crossroads, SA must choose its economic path wisely
Ramaphosa’s action plan against state capture culprits can be the start of our recovery as a nation
23 October 2022 - 22:23
This past weekend, the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation hosted a forum to discuss South Africa’s future. Several high-profile speakers, including SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, MTN Group chair and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and The Rivonia Circle chair and former Business Day editor Songezo Zibi spoke honestly and frankly about the country’s dire situation. Incidentally, on this same weekend, where the phrase “state capture” often featured, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on chief justice Raymond Zondo’s report...
