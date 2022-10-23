Ethiopian war intensifies as peace talks put on hold
Recent weeks of conflict may have involved more than half-a-million combatants and killed tens of thousands of people
23 October 2022 - 22:24 By Carien du Plessis
A few days ago a video clip of the Ethiopian conflict did the rounds: two destroyed battle tanks, Soviet-manufactured T-62s, near the Tigrayan town of Waja, about 500km north of the capital Addis Ababa. Smoke billows from the one in the background, while Ethiopian Defence Force soldiers climb victoriously on the other...
