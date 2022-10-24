Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Teachers who defy the educators’ code of conduct must be kicked out the classroom

We expect teachers, who are effectively stand-in parents, to set high standards of conduct. Sadly this is often not the case

24 October 2022 - 20:24

It is mandatory for teachers to be registered with the South African Council for Educators (Sace) before they can be allowed to teach at a school. Unlike medical doctors who take the Hippocratic Oath upon admission into the practice of medicine, teachers don’t take such a pledge. But they do have to acknowledge the noble calling of their profession to educate and train pupils and to conduct themselves in a way that does not bring the teaching profession into disrepute...

