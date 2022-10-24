EDITORIAL | Teachers who defy the educators’ code of conduct must be kicked out the classroom
We expect teachers, who are effectively stand-in parents, to set high standards of conduct. Sadly this is often not the case
24 October 2022 - 20:24
It is mandatory for teachers to be registered with the South African Council for Educators (Sace) before they can be allowed to teach at a school. Unlike medical doctors who take the Hippocratic Oath upon admission into the practice of medicine, teachers don’t take such a pledge. But they do have to acknowledge the noble calling of their profession to educate and train pupils and to conduct themselves in a way that does not bring the teaching profession into disrepute...
It is mandatory for teachers to be registered with the South African Council for Educators (Sace) before they can be allowed to teach at a school. Unlike medical doctors who take the Hippocratic Oath upon admission into the practice of medicine, teachers don’t take such a pledge. But they do have to acknowledge the noble calling of their profession to educate and train pupils and to conduct themselves in a way that does not bring the teaching profession into disrepute...
