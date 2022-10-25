CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Reminder from the UK: politicians are in office, but the markets are in charge
The problem is, SA leaders take it as a deep insult to their fragile egos when they hear this
25 October 2022 - 20:37
A satirical “Letter From London” claiming to have been published in a paper from Papua New Guinea went viral on social media the day Liz Truss walked out of Number 10 Downing Street in disgrace...
CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Reminder from the UK: politicians are in office, but the markets are in charge
The problem is, SA leaders take it as a deep insult to their fragile egos when they hear this
A satirical “Letter From London” claiming to have been published in a paper from Papua New Guinea went viral on social media the day Liz Truss walked out of Number 10 Downing Street in disgrace...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos