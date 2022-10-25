MONDLI GUNGUBELE | Imbizos show government is listening to the people

South Africa is known as a nation that works together to resolve its challenges. Together we have created a nonracial and non-sexist democracy. Our society is based on the premise that all should work together to improve the lives of all South Africans.

Since 1994 we have worked to maximise co-operation, collaboration and building of partnerships to improve the lives of the people. We have made strong inroads in building a better tomorrow for all but more needs to be done to change the lived experiences of South Africans.

As a listening government we continue to work with and learn from the people on how to make things better. On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa led a delegation to ZF Mgcawu District in Upington, Northern Cape for the fifth district development model (DDM) presidential imbizo.

The imbizo is a public participation platform that ensures the voices and perspectives of communities are heard. It is a platform where citizens can engage the government directly on issues that hamper service delivery, along with identifying economic opportunities that benefit communities.

During the four imbizos this year, Ramaphosa and leaders from all three spheres of government visited North West, the Free State, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Cynics might dismiss the programme as a talk shop. However, izimbizos are designed to help the government tackle issues faced by communities.

During the North West imbizo, roads, visible policing, substance abuse, economic empowerment and title deeds dominated. Progress has been made in addressing some of these issues.

To address potholes and shoddy roads, 48km of gravel road was bladed in June from Swartkopfontein to Lekgopung. The SAPS has ramped up intelligence-led operations, stop and searches, raids and visible policing.

Combating substance abuse is a priority and regular awareness campaigns are held at schools and churches focusing on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), bullying and crime prevention.

Land is also a pressing issue. During the imbizo the community raised the topic of the transfer of title deeds to new homeowners. More than 2,000 have been prepared and will be transferred to the rightful owners.

During the Mpumalanga imbizo, roads featured prominently, with electricity and community infrastructure. Municipalities in the area have instituted a road maintenance and regravelling programme. Electricity is complex as many areas needing electrification fall under Eskom. These bottlenecks are being addressed by relevant municipal managers.

Similar issues were raised during the Free State imbizo. Again, roads, water, electricity, substance abuse and economic opportunities featured. As one of the driest countries in the world South Africa regularly faces water supply constraints. These are being addressed in the Free State via new pipelines to augment supply and bulk delivery.

Communities spoke about potholes and the general state of roads in the Mangaung municipality. The government is working to ensure a consistent and continuous supply of materials to upgrade and repair roads.

The imbizo at Sedibeng revealed a similar list of issues that needed immediate intervention, led by the sealing of potholes in the CBD and economic nodes. The need to tar gravel roads in Sharpeville, Boipatong and Evaton was also highlighted, and the need to make land available for development.

To bring further life to the commitments made, a post-imbizo workshop was held in September, and departments and municipalities responsible will update on a quarterly basis regarding progress in implementation.

The izimbizos held so far have reaffirmed that much work needs to be done. But they have shown that communities stand ready to work with the government to build a better tomorrow.

We believe collaboration and building of partnerships have a role in reversing the legacy of apartheid. We are committed to creating an enabling environment for economic growth, development and job creation, but we cannot do it alone. We need all sectors of society to play their part in building vibrant communities, growing the economy and creating jobs.​

* Gungubele is minister in the presidency