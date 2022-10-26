TOM EATON | Three decades of handing out funds like confetti are hopefully over
The concept of pre- and post-funding conditions has finally dawned on our finance ministry
26 October 2022 - 22:15
If you thought Enoch Godongwana’s mini budget was a bit of a party pooper, consider Wednesday’s startling news that the SANDF has confiscated 25-million erections...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.