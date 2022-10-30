JUSTICE MALALA | Sting and rejoice, fellow South Africans, for the ‘Scorpions’ are back

But don’t forget the names of the traitors who helped disband the crime-fighting unit, one of the most corrupt acts post 1994. Here are some of them

President Cyril Ramaphosa gets pilloried every day by his detractors in the ANC and by ordinary South Africans who want him to succeed but are frustrated by his chameleon-like speed on dealing with the country’s challenges...