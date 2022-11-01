TONY LEON | Youthful nations are infatuated with good old lies — why?

If the election trends in Brazil, the US and Israel are anything to go by, politics has become a playing field for ambitious men in their 70s

A flurry of elections — two just held and one next week — in three hugely significant geostrategic countries — tells us quite a bit about the universalism of current politics and some striking similarities between contests fought locally but felt globally...