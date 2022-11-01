Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Youthful nations are infatuated with good old lies — why?

If the election trends in Brazil, the US and Israel are anything to go by, politics has become a playing field for ambitious men in their 70s

01 November 2022 - 20:24
Tony Leon Columnist

A flurry of elections — two just held and one next week — in three hugely significant geostrategic countries — tells us quite a bit about the universalism of current politics and some striking similarities between contests fought locally but felt globally...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | The empire strikes back, and it could very well be the UK’s saviour Opinion
  2. TONY LEON | With the ‘shelf life of a lettuce’, there’s little doubt Liz will ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Joburg was made a political ‘offer it couldn’t refuse’ Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Sting and rejoice, fellow South Africans, for the ‘Scorpions’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | Why South Africans don’t vote is more critical than why they ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Does Stellenbosch University now have a urination culture? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Small election turnouts often produce big — and wild — results Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | What is your credit score? Check. You may have been ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...