EDITORIAL | Lesufi’s tweet was impractical, but it did beg some questions
The president is right to emphasise people must pay for electricity, but government departments aren’t setting that example
03 November 2022 - 20:22
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi set the cat among the pigeons when he tweeted this week that Soweto and other townships’ debt to Eskom should be scrapped, nudging finance minister Enoch Godongwana to make it happen. That would be nearly R5bn in debt wiped off the earth. Add a zero to that number, and it takes us to how much Eskom is owed by municipalities and government. According to President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament on Thursday, these entities owe Eskom R50bn...
