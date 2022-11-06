Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | On the edge of the abyss: we need courageous leaders now

The Zuma faction is not going away, so our leaders need to stand up to it before it does any more damage

06 November 2022 - 20:38

There is a word we don’t use as often as we should in our political discussions in South Africa. That word is courage. We need that elusive trait in our political and civil society leaders today more than we have in the past 28 years...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Sting and rejoice, fellow South Africans, for the ‘Scorpions’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The game is up for Zuma and his accomplices Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s actions are not those of an innocent man Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Our immunity to the evil and decay around us is disheartening Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | I fear the ANC is just going to fill its boots until the next ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Time to ditch the ANC/Eskom songsheet and go solar Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | On the edge of the abyss: we need courageous leaders now Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Fraser vs Ramaphosa vs Rhoode vs O’Sullivan vs the media Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Lesufi’s tweet was impractical, but it did beg some questions Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Galileo of our times: with such tech, there’s no reason to ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa