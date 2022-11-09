Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The donkey cart donation may have been practical, but it’s still a cop-out

The villagers don’t need donkey carts, they need a decent road infrastructure

09 November 2022 - 21:13

There seems to be a lack of education and knowledge about basic human rights, service delivery and the obligations of government when it comes to North West villagers who last week celebrated receiving donations of donkey carts from the department of transport...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | On the edge of the abyss: we need courageous leaders now Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Social development should be the people’s protector, not their ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Don’t fail our children. Teach them about racism Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Schizophrenia abounds: dismantling power stations is maniacal Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Fraser vs Ramaphosa vs Rhoode vs O’Sullivan vs the media Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe