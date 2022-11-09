EDITORIAL | The donkey cart donation may have been practical, but it’s still a cop-out
The villagers don’t need donkey carts, they need a decent road infrastructure
09 November 2022 - 21:13
There seems to be a lack of education and knowledge about basic human rights, service delivery and the obligations of government when it comes to North West villagers who last week celebrated receiving donations of donkey carts from the department of transport...
EDITORIAL | The donkey cart donation may have been practical, but it’s still a cop-out
The villagers don’t need donkey carts, they need a decent road infrastructure
There seems to be a lack of education and knowledge about basic human rights, service delivery and the obligations of government when it comes to North West villagers who last week celebrated receiving donations of donkey carts from the department of transport...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos