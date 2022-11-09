Opinion & Analysis

Wild Times

NADINE DREYER | Move over, Musk! Cheque out life in the real Twitterverse

Feathered white collar criminals and corporate raiders, and they thought he was a menace, the Chief Twit muttered to himself as he sipped on his cocktail

09 November 2022 - 20:44
Nadine Dreyer Features editor

Elon Musk gazed moodily into the distance, sipping a piña colada. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. NADINE DREYER | When the gods go undercover, what can possibly go wrong? Opinion & Analysis
  2. NADINE DREYER | Beating the bird kingdom odds: big oafs beware young boys with ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. NADINE DREYER | Jelly or the gulag! Beware a dinner date with Stalin Opinion & Analysis
  4. NADINE DREYER | Martial law: there’s nothing quite like it Opinion & Analysis
  5. NADINE DREYER | Why alpha chickens stage coop d’etats and female hyena are ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | On the edge of the abyss: we need courageous leaders now Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Social development should be the people’s protector, not their ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Don’t fail our children. Teach them about racism Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Schizophrenia abounds: dismantling power stations is maniacal Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Fraser vs Ramaphosa vs Rhoode vs O’Sullivan vs the media Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe